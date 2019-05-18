Home

Charles Thomas passed away on 13th May 2019, aged 82. Born Karel Tomas Augstein in Prague, the twentieth century made him a proud Englishman with the deepest internationalism – a flame which burned strong all his life. Full of humour with many beloved friends. A wonderful father and grandfather. Husband of Bibi. A memorial will be held at the Golders Green Crematorium, East Chapel, at 3.30pm, on 22nd May. A celebration of his life will be held at 3pm, on Saturday 15th June, at home in Somerton. For details please email [email protected]
Published in The Times on May 18, 2019
