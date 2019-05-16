|
CANNELL Simon Nicholas Justin F.C.A. passed away on 9th May 2019, aged 72, after a short illness. Muchloved husband of Vicky, proud father of Helen, Jenny and Lucy, adored and loving grandad and brother, and cherished friend to many. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Private family funeral to be followed by an event to celebrate Simon’s life later in the year. Donations in memory of Simon, if desired, to Weston Hospicecare, Weston-super-Mare.
Published in The Times on May 16, 2019