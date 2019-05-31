|
BLACK Dr Christopher Charles of Henfield died on Friday 24th May, aged 82. Beloved husband of Daphne, dear father of James (dec'd), Nicholas and Alastair. Father-in-law to Alex and Lindsay and devoted grandpa to Ella, Imogen, Florence and Charlie. Loved by patients as a GP in Brighton. Funeral service to take place at Worthing Crematorium, Findon, BN14 0RG, 11.20am, on 12th June. Please no black. Family flowers only please, but donations for Pancreatic Cancer UK, c/o Henfield Funeral Services, The Old Bell, High St, Henfield, BN5 9HN. Tel: 01273 494688.
Published in The Times on May 31, 2019