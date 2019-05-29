|
DAUBENY Clare Ruth (née Black) died on 20th May, aged 56, after a two year battle with Motor Neurone Disease. Ever loving daughter of Virginia, adored wife of the late Giles, devoted mother of Jessica and Jeremy, much-loved sister of Anne, sister-in-law of Terry and auntie to Grace and Eleanor. Thanksgiving at Christ Church, High Street, Tunbridge Wells, TN1 1UT, on Thursday 6th June, at 2.30pm. Donations, in Clare's memory please, to The Motor Neurone Disease Association or The Hospice in the Weald, c/o Hickmott & Son, 41 Grove Hill Road, Tunbridge Wells, TN1 1SD.
Published in The Times on May 29, 2019