Home

POWERED BY

Services
E R Hickmott & Son (Tunbridge Wells)
41 Grove Hill Road
Tunbridge Wells, Kent TN1 1SD
01892 522462
Resources
More Obituaries for Clare DAUBENY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clare Ruth (Black) DAUBENY

Obituary Condolences

Clare Ruth (Black) DAUBENY Obituary
DAUBENY Clare Ruth (née Black) died on 20th May, aged 56, after a two year battle with Motor Neurone Disease. Ever loving daughter of Virginia, adored wife of the late Giles, devoted mother of Jessica and Jeremy, much-loved sister of Anne, sister-in-law of Terry and auntie to Grace and Eleanor. Thanksgiving at Christ Church, High Street, Tunbridge Wells, TN1 1UT, on Thursday 6th June, at 2.30pm. Donations, in Clare's memory please, to The Motor Neurone Disease Association or The Hospice in the Weald, c/o Hickmott & Son, 41 Grove Hill Road, Tunbridge Wells, TN1 1SD.
Published in The Times on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E R Hickmott & Son (Tunbridge Wells)
Download Now