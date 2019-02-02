|
MCKERROW Colin William died peacefully on 12th January 2019, in Wimbledon, ten days before his 85th birthday. The funeral will be held at St Mary's Church, Wimbledon, at noon, on Tuesday 12th February, followed by a reception. No flowers please, but donations may be made, in Colin's name, to the National Heart and Lung Institute Foundation (Please send cheques to Ashton Funeral Directors, 140 Alexandra Road, Wimbledon, SW19 7JY). For the reception, please RSVP to Katherine Carroll, Peacock & Co. Solicitors, Gwynne House, 11 West Street, Epsom, KT18 7RL. Tel: 020 8035 0388.<[email protected]>
Published in The Times on Feb. 2, 2019