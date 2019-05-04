Home

Cynthia (née Glover)
died on 13th April 2019, aged 93. Muchloved
mother of Helen and
grandmother of Isaac. Possessed the
most beautiful high soprano voice and
had a long and successful singing
career. Gave great pleasure and was
loved by so many as one of the star
soloists of BBC Radio 2's Friday Night
Is Music Night. She will be greatly
missed, but her voice lives on. A
service of thanksgiving will be held at
All Saints Church, Pembroke Road,
Clifton, Bristol, BS8 3ED, on
Wednesday 15th May, at noon.
Donations, in memory of Cynthia, to
BRACE & The Cystic Fibrosis Trust, via
Co-op Funeralcare, 20 High Street,
Westbury On Trym, Bristol, BS9 3DU.
Tel: 0117 950 7494.
Published in The Times on May 4, 2019
