R J Bray & Son (Wadebridge)
Egloshayle Road
Wadebridge, Cornwall PL27 6AD
01208 812626
David Charles BROCKIS

David Charles BROCKIS Obituary
BROCKIS David Charles, FRCVS Retired Veterinary Surgeon, Croydon and much respected Rotarian. Husband of Gillian for 65 happy years. Father of Jenny, Charlie and George. Grandfather to Thomas, Sophie, James, Tessa, Ben and Katie. Will be hugely missed by family, surviving friends and all who knew him. Funeral service will be held at Glynn Valley Crematorium, Bodmin, on 21st February, at 1.30pm. All enquiries to R. J. Bray & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel: 01208 812626.
Published in The Times on Feb. 13, 2019
