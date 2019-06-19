|
|
BUDD David John MBE, Colonel (late RA) died peacefully on 16th June 2019, aged 89. Adored husband of Janet for 60 years, wonderful father to Sarah and Jonathan (died 1978) and beloved Grumps to Emma, Antonia and Julia. A brave soldier to the end. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Royal Artillery Charitable Fund, c/o Richard Steel and Partners, Alderman House, 12-14 City Road, Winchester, SO23 8SD. Private family cremation. Service of thanksgiving at noon, on Wednesday 24th July, at Chapel of St Cross, Winchester, SO23 9SD.
Published in The Times on June 19, 2019