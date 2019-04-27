|
|
HODGKINS David John sadly died on
19th April 2019, aged 85. Dearly loved
husband to Sheila, father to Jim and
Andrew and grandfather. He will be
sadly missed by his family, friends and
those who knew him in many walks of
life. A service of thanksgiving will take
place on Thursday 2nd May, at
Amersham Free Church, at 2.30pm,
followed by a committal service at the
Chilterns Crematorium, Milton Chapel,
at 4pm. Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, to Christian Aid
or Rennie Grove Hospice Care, c/o
Heritage & Sons, 33-35 Hill Ave,
Amersham, Bucks, HP6 5BX. Tel: 01494
434 484.
Published in The Times on Apr. 27, 2019