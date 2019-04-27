Home

HODGKINS David John sadly died on 19th April 2019, aged 85. Dearly loved husband to Sheila, father to Jim and Andrew and grandfather. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and those who knew him in many walks of life. A service of thanksgiving will take place on Thursday 2nd May, at Amersham Free Church, at 2.30pm, followed by a committal service at the Chilterns Crematorium, Milton Chapel, at 4pm. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to Christian Aid or Rennie Grove Hospice Care, c/o Heritage & Sons, 33-35 Hill Ave, Amersham, Bucks, HP6 5BX. Tel: 01494 434 484.
