HOWAT David John. It is with great sadness we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of David John Howat, on Sunday 3rd March 2019. A loving partner of Donna, beloved son of the late Sandra and David Howat, hugely respected and admired senior partner at Pattison & Co., and much-loved friend and colleague of so many. Funeral service at Woodside Crematorium, Paisley, on Saturday 23rd March, at 11am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, thereafter at the Hilton Glasgow Grosvenor, 1-9 Grosvenor Terrace, Glasgow, G12 0TA.
Published in The Times on Mar. 18, 2019