KINGAN David Robert Samuel on 3rd February 2019, beloved husband of the late Heather, father of Robert and Mimi, grandfather of Tammy, Livia, Sophie and Alice. Funeral service at All Saint's Parish Church, Eglantine Road, Lisburn, BT27 5RQ, on Tuesday 12th February 2019, at 11am, followed by private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Cancer Research U.K c/o Norman McBriar & Son, Funeral Directors, 33a Main Street, Saintfield, BT24 7AB. House strictly private.
Published in The Times on Feb. 6, 2019