Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David KINGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Robert Samuel KINGAN

Obituary Condolences

David Robert Samuel KINGAN Obituary
KINGAN David Robert Samuel on 3rd February 2019, beloved husband of the late Heather, father of Robert and Mimi, grandfather of Tammy, Livia, Sophie and Alice. Funeral service at All Saint's Parish Church, Eglantine Road, Lisburn, BT27 5RQ, on Tuesday 12th February 2019, at 11am, followed by private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Cancer Research U.K c/o Norman McBriar & Son, Funeral Directors, 33a Main Street, Saintfield, BT24 7AB. House strictly private.
Published in The Times on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries