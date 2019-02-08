Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Delphine BAILLIEU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delphine Mary (Dowler) BAILLIEU

Obituary Condolences

Delphine Mary (Dowler) BAILLIEU Obituary
BAILLIEU Delphine Mary (née Dowler) died peacefully at home in Aldeburgh, on 3rd February 2019, aged 95. Greatly loved wife of the late Hon Robert Latham Baillieu (Bin), mother of Mary, Simon, Celia and Anthony, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral at 11.30am, on Friday 1st March, at Our Lady & St Peter Church, Aldeburgh, IP15 5HJ. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Elizabeth Hospice, Ipswich, c/o Tony Brown's Funeral Service, Saxmundham, IP17 1EH. Tel: 01728603108.
Published in The Times on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.