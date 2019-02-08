|
BAILLIEU Delphine Mary (née Dowler) died peacefully at home in Aldeburgh, on 3rd February 2019, aged 95. Greatly loved wife of the late Hon Robert Latham Baillieu (Bin), mother of Mary, Simon, Celia and Anthony, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral at 11.30am, on Friday 1st March, at Our Lady & St Peter Church, Aldeburgh, IP15 5HJ. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Elizabeth Hospice, Ipswich, c/o Tony Brown's Funeral Service, Saxmundham, IP17 1EH. Tel: 01728603108.
Published in The Times on Feb. 8, 2019