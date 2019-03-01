|
BURRELL Denis James, suddenly but peacefully on Sunday 24th February 2019. Adored husband of Jenny (and formerly of the late Susan) dearly loved father of Charlie, father-in-law of Minna, much-loved stepfather of Richard, Charlie, Matthew and Sarah, Bumpa to Finn and Oscar, and to Isabel, Cleo, Martha, Hannah and Lulu. Thanksgiving service at St James Church, Gerrards Cross, SL9 7DJ, on Thursday 14th March, at 2.30pm. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Asthma UK.
Published in The Times on Mar. 1, 2019