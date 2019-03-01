Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Denis BURRELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denis James BURRELL

Obituary Condolences

Denis James BURRELL Obituary
BURRELL Denis James, suddenly but peacefully on Sunday 24th February 2019. Adored husband of Jenny (and formerly of the late Susan) dearly loved father of Charlie, father-in-law of Minna, much-loved stepfather of Richard, Charlie, Matthew and Sarah, Bumpa to Finn and Oscar, and to Isabel, Cleo, Martha, Hannah and Lulu. Thanksgiving service at St James Church, Gerrards Cross, SL9 7DJ, on Thursday 14th March, at 2.30pm. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Asthma UK.
Published in The Times on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.