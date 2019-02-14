|
REID Derek Donald, peacefully after a short illness at Ninewells hospital, Dundee, on Friday 8th February 2019, loved husband of Janice, much-loved dad of Victoria and Tom, and proud grandad of Lucy and Mason, and loved brother and uncle. A celebration of Derek's life will take place on Tuesday 19th February, in Murrayshall Hotel, at 12.30pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please, but if desired there will be a retiring collection for Derek's chosen charities taken at the hotel. No black ties please, colours to be worn at Derek's request. A private burial will take place.
Published in The Times on Feb. 14, 2019