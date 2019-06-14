Home

FIRBANK Digory Charles Gerald on 29th May 2019, aged 92 years. Died very suddenly and unexpectedly in Maidstone Hospital. Dearly loved by his wife Jenny and his sons, Charles and Simon. He was a fine Engineer, Painter, Wood Carver and maker of unusual things. Funeral to be held at St Mary the Virgin Church, West Malling, Kent, on Thursday 27th June, at 2pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to RNLI or Kent Air Ambulance. Enquiries to Viner and Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors, 54 High Street, West Malling, Kent. ME19 6LU Telephone: 01732 842485.
Published in The Times on June 14, 2019
