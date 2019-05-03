Home

APPS Dora Hilda passed away peacefully, with friends and family, on Thursday 25th April 2019, aged 92. Dearly loved mother of Gillian and Christine, and Nana to Anna and Sarah,friend to many. Memorial meeting for worship to take place at the Quaker Meeting House, 6 Church Street, Colchester, CO1 1NF, on Thursday 9th May 2019, at 12.30pm. Family flowers preferred, donations to Acorn Village Trust (caring for Christine and others with learning disabilities) may be sent to Hunnaball of Colchester, CO2 7QT.Tel: 01206 7600
Published in The Times on May 3, 2019
