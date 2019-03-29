|
|
GARDNER Dugald Lindsay peacefully at home on Friday 22nd March 2019, aged 94. Dearly loved husband of the late Helen. Much-loved father of Rosalind, Iain, David and the late Philip. Grandfather and great grandfather, Pathologist, Research Scientist and Author. A private cremation followed by a service of thanksgiving will be held at Mayfield Salisbury Church, Edinburgh, on Friday 5th April, at 3.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Versus Arthritis.
Published in The Times on Mar. 29, 2019