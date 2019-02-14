Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Burn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward "Teddy" Burn

Obituary Condolences

Edward "Teddy" Burn Obituary
BURN Edward (Teddy) died peacefully on 6th February 2019, aged 96 years. Beloved husband of Marilyn (and formerly of Helen). Much loved by his many friends, generations of law students and colleagues. His funeral will be held in Christ Church Cathedral, Oxford, on 26th February 2019, at 2pm. There will be a memorial service at Lincoln's Inn, at a later date to be announced. No flowers by request. Donations may be made to 'Cornwall Wildlife Trust'. Enquiries to Ian George (Funerals) Ltd. Tel: 01242 530683.
Published in The Times on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.