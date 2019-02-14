|
|
BURN Edward (Teddy) died peacefully on 6th February 2019, aged 96 years. Beloved husband of Marilyn (and formerly of Helen). Much loved by his many friends, generations of law students and colleagues. His funeral will be held in Christ Church Cathedral, Oxford, on 26th February 2019, at 2pm. There will be a memorial service at Lincoln's Inn, at a later date to be announced. No flowers by request. Donations may be made to 'Cornwall Wildlife Trust'. Enquiries to Ian George (Funerals) Ltd. Tel: 01242 530683.
Published in The Times on Feb. 14, 2019