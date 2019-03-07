|
|
BROADBENT Elisabeth on 25th February 2019, a devoted and much-loved and loving wife of Michael and mother of Charlotte, James and Kate and grandmother of Henrietta, Edward, Emilia, Rebecca, Alice and Isobel. A service of thanksgiving for her life will be held at St Mary's Church, Shrewton, on 18th March, at 2pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, for the overseas work of the 'Mothers Union' and for the 'Salisbury Hospice Charity - Hospice at Home' can be sent c/o Chris White Funeral Directors, 12 South Street, Wilton, SP2 0JS. Tel: 01722 744691.
Published in The Times on Mar. 7, 2019