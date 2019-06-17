|
|
MCCLEAN Elizabeth (Betty) Ann (née Collins) died peacefully on 29th May 2019, aged 85. Beloved wife of the late Jim (James Lough), mother of Richard, Andrew and Colin, dearest Granny of Francesca, Harry, Benjamin, Madeleine, Lucy, Louis and Daniel. Funeral at midday, on Monday 1st July, at St Michael’s Church, Ford, SY5 9LZ. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the British Heart Foundation. Enquiries to Clive Pugh Funeral Directors, tel: 01743 244644.
Published in The Times on June 17, 2019