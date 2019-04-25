|
|
FEELY Elizabeth (née Adams) on 7th
April 2019, aged 90 years. Beloved wife
of our late brother Terence, and muchloved
sister-in-law to Dorene, June and
Pam. She will be greatly missed by all
the family. Our grief is tempered only
by the thought of her joyous and
longed for reunion with her adored and
devoted husband. Funeral service at
10.30am, 8th May, at the Church of the
Immaculate Conception, Mayfair,
London. Family flowers. Donations may
be made to Cancer Research UK c/o A
France & Son, 45, Lambs Conduit St,
London, WC1N 3NH.
Published in The Times on Apr. 25, 2019