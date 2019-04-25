Home

More Obituaries for Elizabeth FEELY
Elizabeth (Adams) FEELY

Elizabeth (Adams) FEELY Obituary
FEELY Elizabeth (née Adams) on 7th April 2019, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of our late brother Terence, and muchloved sister-in-law to Dorene, June and Pam. She will be greatly missed by all the family. Our grief is tempered only by the thought of her joyous and longed for reunion with her adored and devoted husband. Funeral service at 10.30am, 8th May, at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Mayfair, London. Family flowers. Donations may be made to Cancer Research UK c/o A France & Son, 45, Lambs Conduit St, London, WC1N 3NH.
Published in The Times on Apr. 25, 2019
