Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Frances Aline Margaret Crozier

Frances Aline Margaret Crozier Obituary
CROZIER Frances Aline Margaret, aged 95. Peacefully at home on 4th February 2019. Devoted wife of the late Francis Rawdon Crozier, beloved mother of Sue, Carry, Jo and Sally, and much-loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral to be held at the Church of St Peter and St Paul, Pettistree, Suffolk, IP13 OHR, on Monday 4th March, at noon. Family flowers only, but donations if desired to Dementia UK c/o Armstrongs, Bury St Edmunds, I P33 1TH.
Published in The Times on Feb. 9, 2019
