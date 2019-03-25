Home

FLEAR Frank passed away on 19th March 2019, aged 84. Much­loved husband of Marion, dear father, grandfather, brother and friend to so many. A thanksgiving service will be held at Grimsby Minster on Monday 1st April 2019, at 3pm. If desired, donations in Frank's memory may be made to The Fishermen's Mission, Room 45, 41­ 43 Kent Street, Grimsby, DN32 7DH, or to the Grimsby, Cleethorpes and District Youth Orchestra of which Frank was President, c/o Mr S Falconer, TheOsiers, Old Main Road, Irby upon Humber, Grimsby, DN37 0AL
