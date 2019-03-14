Home

A J Wakely & Sons Ltd (Lyme Regis)
7a Silver Street
Lyme Regis, Dorset DT7 3HR
01297 443835
Frederick James "Fred" Colbourne

Frederick James "Fred" Colbourne Obituary
COLBOURNE Frederick James "Fred" died peacefully on 1st March 2019, aged 88 years. Devoted husband of Barbara, dearly loved father of Eleanor and adored grandfather of Patrick and Zoë. Fred will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. Funeral service to take place at East Devon Crematorium, on Thursday 21st March, at 11.30am. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, for the RNLI may be sent c/o AJ Wakely & sons 7a Silver Street, Lyme Regis, Dorset, DT7 3HR.
Published in The Times on Mar. 14, 2019
