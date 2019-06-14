|
|
HARRIS Dr Freesia Charlotte Louise (née Horsted) passed away peacefully
on 5th June 2019, aged 30 years. Much loved wife of Rich, loving daughter to Heather, the best big sister of Alicia and a dear granddaughter. Funeral to take place on Friday 28th June, at St
Andrews Church, Tarvin, at noon, followed by burial in the churchyard. A dress code of bright colours preferred to celebrate Freesia's life. Donations to be shared between Brain Tumour Cancer Charity and Hospice of the Good Shepherd. Enquiries to Jacqueline Wilson Funeral Services Hill View High Street, Clotton, Tarporley. Tel: 01829
781572.
Published in The Times on June 14, 2019