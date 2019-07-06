|
|
Gabrielle Elizabeth passed away peacefully on Friday 14th June 2019. Beloved wife of the Late Bruce, very much-loved mother, sister and friend. Will be missed forever. The funeral service will take place on Friday 12th July, at 3pm, at Canford Crematorium, Canford Lane, Westburyon-Trym, Bristol, BS9 3PQ. Donations in memory of Gabrielle for St Peter's Hospice may be given on the day or sent c/o R. Davies and Son, 63 Westbury Hill, Westbury-on-Trym, Bristol, BS9 3AD.
Published in The Times on July 6, 2019