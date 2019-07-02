|
CURRY Gillian (née Baseden) With deepest sorrow, we announce the unexpected death of Gillian Curry (née Baseden) of Ballycarngannon Farm, Boardmills, on 23rd June 2019. Beloved wife of Rodney and amazing mother of Patrick, Alex, Tessa, Ben and Ginny. A memorial service will be held at the Old Court Chapel, Strangford, at 3.30pm, on 3rd July 2019, and afterwards at the Lobster Pot, Strangford. Please, no floral tributes. We would welcome donations to Gill’s favourite charity, the North Devon Hospice. www.northdevonhospice.org.uk.
Published in The Times on July 2, 2019