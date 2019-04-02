|
CLOAKE Graham, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family, following a short illness. Dearly and much-loved husband of Jennifer, father of James, Stuart and Jacqueline, father in law to Francis and Karen and grandpa of Curtis and Lilly. Private cremation. Memorial service to be held Tuesday 13th August 2019, at 11.30am, St Wilfrid's Church, Haywards Heath, RH16 3QH. Grateful thanks to our marvellous neighbours, the Responsive Care team and to St Peter and St James Hospice. Donations, if wished, in aid of the hospice or St Wilfrid's Church to be sent via mastersandson.com or c/o Masters & Son, Lewes Road, Lindfield, RH16 2LE.
Published in The Times on Apr. 2, 2019