Bowley Funeral Service (Hassocks)
30 Keymer Road
Hassocks, Sussex BN6 8AN
01273 841711
Hilary (Clark) Ames

Hilary (Clark) Ames Obituary
AMES Hilary (née Clark) died peacefully on 7th February 2019, aged 75. Greatly loved wife and best friend of Chris, mother of Kate and Liz, and grandmother of Sophie, Connie, Saskia and Freddie. A memorial service will be held at St Margaret's Ditchling on Friday 1st March, at 2pm. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to St Peter and St James Hospice. Please send to Bowley Funeral Sevice, 30 Keymer Road, Hassocks, BN6 8AN. Tel: 01273 841711.
Published in The Times on Feb. 14, 2019
