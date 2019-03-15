|
|
ALLEN Hugh Edward Keith (HEKA) died peacefully surrounded by his family 8th March 2019, aged 84. He was the loving husband of Ann for 59 years, and father of Sarah, Judith, Deborah, Robert and John, doting grandfather, wonderful brother, father-in-law, friend and colleague. Hugh was an experienced Mining Engineer working in South Africa, Tanzania, Australia, USA, Botswana and the UK. His professional acumen, Christian faithfulness and compassion will be missed by many. Funeral Friday 22nd March, 11am, at St Mary's Church, Harrow on the Hill. No flowers please, but any donations in Hugh's memory to this church he loved and served – Reg. Charity (1130328).
Published in The Times on Mar. 15, 2019