FRASER OF TAIN BT Sir Iain Michael Duncan (Edinburgh). Sir Iain died peacefully on Wednesday 3rd April 2019, in the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, aged 67. Beloved husband of Anne, loving father of Joanna and Ben, stepfather of Catriona and Scott, and grandpa to Isla-Haze and Duncan. Following a private cremation, a service to celebrate Iain's life will be held at the Canongate Kirk on Friday 12th April, at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please but bright colours may be worn to reflect Iain's personality.
Published in The Times on Apr. 9, 2019