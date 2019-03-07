|
CAMPBELL-GRAY Ian died on 1st March 2019, at home surrounded by his family. Much-loved husband of Sally for 63 years. Proud father of James, Lucinda, Robert, Toby and Edward, dear Bumper to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Thanksgiving service at St Mary's Church, Burnham Market, PE31 8DH, on Thursday 21st March, at noon. No flowers by request, but donations to The Norfolk Hospice or Bloodwise c/o S T Sutton F/D, Burnt Street, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1HL.
Published in The Times on Mar. 7, 2019