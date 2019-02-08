|
|
FULLER Jack Brian passed away peacefully on 5th February 2019, aged 92. Much-loved husband of Margaret, father of Mark and David, and grandfather of Max, Eloise, Sebastian and Francesca. A private family and friends funeral service will be held at Three Counties Crematorium, Braintree, Essex, on 14th February, at 10.30am. Donations, if desired, to RSPCA, Salvation Army, British Red Cross or World Animal Protection. Enquiries: G.Collins & Sons, White Notley, Essex.
Published in The Times on Feb. 8, 2019