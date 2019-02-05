|
|
HUTCHINGS Jack died peacefully on 26th January 2019, aged 84. Loved and loving husband of Sue, loving father of Robin, Samantha and Rory and he will be very much missed by all his grandchildren. A former member of the SAS, competitive sportsman, solicitor for over 60 years (of which he was very proud), long-time partner and driving force at Lovell White & King (now Hogan Lovells). He will be greatly missed by all who knew him at work or at home. Enquiries to Alex Jones Funeral Directors tel: 01342 822399.
Published in The Times on Feb. 5, 2019