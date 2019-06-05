|
EASTON
James Campbell on 28th May 2019, aged 89, passed away peacefully at Gracewell of Newbury. Devoted husband of Jenny, beloved father of John and Robert, treasured father-inlaw to Lesley and Elza and much-loved Grandpa to Hannah, Freya, Abigail and Ingrid. Funeral service at Thatcham Crematorium, on Tuesday 25th June 2019, at 11.15am. All friends welcome. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimers Society www.alzheimers.org.uk.
Published in The Times on June 5, 2019