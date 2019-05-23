|
|
James Henry Beresford on 13th May 2019, aged 59 years. Deeply loved by his wife, Caron an adored father to Rex and Saskia. Beloved son of Antony and Honor and wonderful brother to Sarah, Andrew and David. Funeral celebrating the life of James at St Luke’s Church, Sydney Street, London, SW3, on Wednesday 29th May, at 3pm. The family very much hope you will join them for refreshments. Transport will be provided. No flowers please. Donations in James’ memory, if desired, to Royal Brompton & Harefield Hospitals, c/o Chelsea Funeral Directors, 260b Fulham Road, SW10 9EL. Tel: 020 7352 0008.
Published in The Times on May 23, 2019