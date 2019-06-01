|
|
GREEN Jane Beatrix Randal (née
Smith) died peacefully at home on
Sunday 26th May, aged 91. Much-loved
mother of Lizzie, James and Amanda,
grandmother of Toby, Richard, David,
James, Dominic and Augusta and
great-grandmother of Grace and Mali.
Funeral at St Stephen's, Sparsholt,
SO21 2NR, on Tuesday 18th June 2019,
at 1.45pm. Family flowers only but
donations, if desired, to St Stephen's
Church and Riding for the Disabled. All
enquiries to Richard Steel & Partners
Ltd, Winchester. Tel: 01962 862333.
Published in The Times on June 1, 2019