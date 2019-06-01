Home

Richard Steel & Partners
12-14 CITY ROAD
Winchester, Hampshire SO23 8SG
(196) 286-2333
Jane Beatrix Randal (Smith) GREEN

GREEN Jane Beatrix Randal (née Smith) died peacefully at home on Sunday 26th May, aged 91. Much-loved mother of Lizzie, James and Amanda, grandmother of Toby, Richard, David, James, Dominic and Augusta and great-grandmother of Grace and Mali. Funeral at St Stephen's, Sparsholt, SO21 2NR, on Tuesday 18th June 2019, at 1.45pm. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to St Stephen's Church and Riding for the Disabled. All enquiries to Richard Steel & Partners Ltd, Winchester. Tel: 01962 862333.
Published in The Times on June 1, 2019
