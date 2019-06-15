Home

Janet Kirke Vanbrugh Graham, MBE sadly passed away suddenly at Maycroft Manor Care Home, Brighton, on Wednesday 12th June 2019, aged 89. Beloved wife of the late John Graham, mother of Jamie and Gibson and grandmother to Cluny, George, Michela, Scarlett and Luca. A church service will be held at 2pm, on Tuesday 2nd July 2019, at St Margaret's Church, North Lane, West Hoathly, West Sussex, RH19 4PP. Enquiries c/o S E Skinner & Sons Funeral Directors, Brighton, tel: 01273 607446. Donations in aid of RNLI.
Published in The Times on June 15, 2019
