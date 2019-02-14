Home

Janet Mary (Morris) Davies

DAVIES Janet Mary (née Morris) peacefully on 30th January 2019, aged 91. Dearly loved wife to the late John Davies, mother to Rhodri, Sian and Siriol, mother-in-law to Vicky and Keith and grand-mother to Rachael, Joanna and Jessica. Funeral at the Church of St Mary with St Alban, Teddington, TW11 9NN, at 2pm, on Thursday 28th February 2019. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St George's Hospital Charity, Blackshaw Rd, London, SW17 OQT, www.stgeorgeshospitalcharity.org.uk.
Published in The Times on Feb. 14, 2019
