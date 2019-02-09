MARTIN Jeff (Jeffery Charles) on 11th January 2019, aged 65. Much-loved husband and best friend of Angie and loving, dedicated father to their son Charlie, Jeff died tragically while enjoying a family skiing holiday in France. Jeff was the hugely respected Executive Secretary of the International Laser Class Association for forty years, the longest serving World Sailing International Judge, an International Race Officer and Measurer, and former Chairman of the World Sailing Classes Committee. He was awarded a Gold Medal for his services to world sailing and entered into the 'Hall of Fame' for his services to ILCA, an award given by the sailors themselves. In 2012 Jeff led a race management team at the London Olympics.Jeff will be enormously missed by Angie and Charlie, his friends and colleagues and those he has touched over the years. A celebration of Jeffs life will be held at All Saints Church, Falmouth at 12pm, on 15th February, followed by refreshments at the Royal Cornwall Yacht Club. Friends, colleagues and those who knew him are invited. A memorial service will be held in the early summer. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed to the Royal Cornwall Sailing Trust or the Nankersey Choir. Published in The Times on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary