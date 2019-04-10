|
|
FAY
A Memorial Service for Jennifer (Jenny) Olive (ne´e Knight) will be held at Holy Trinity Church, Bramley, at 2pm, on 27th April 2019. Jenny died suddenly on 13th March 2019, aged 71. Much loved wife to Chris, mother to Lisa, Samantha and Nicholas, grandma to Maddie, Ollie and Harrison, and sister to Graham. Private funeral and burial this week at St Andrews, Grafham, to be followed by a Memorial Service at Holy Trinity Church, Bramley, at 2pm, on Saturday 27th April, with refreshments afterwards at the Jolly Farmer in Bramley. All friends welcome. No flowers please. Any donations in memory of Jenny to either Macmillan Cancer Support or Phylis Tuckwell Hospice directly, at service or send to J.Gorringe & Son, 55 Hare Lane, Godalming, GU7 3EF.
Published in The Times on Apr. 10, 2019