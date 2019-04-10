Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Gorringe & Son Funeral Directors
55 HARE LANE
GODALMING, Surrey GU7 3EF
(014) 834-1640 0
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer FAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Olive "Jenny" (ne´e Knight) FAY

Obituary Condolences

Jennifer Olive "Jenny" (ne´e Knight) FAY Obituary
FAY
A Memorial Service for Jennifer (Jenny) Olive (ne´e Knight) will be held at Holy Trinity Church, Bramley, at 2pm, on 27th April 2019. Jenny died suddenly on 13th March 2019, aged 71. Much­ loved wife to Chris, mother to Lisa, Samantha and Nicholas, grandma to Maddie, Ollie and Harrison, and sister to Graham. Private funeral and burial this week at St Andrews, Grafham, to be followed by a Memorial Service at Holy Trinity Church, Bramley, at 2pm, on Saturday 27th April, with refreshments afterwards at the Jolly Farmer in Bramley. All friends welcome. No flowers please. Any donations in memory of Jenny to either Macmillan Cancer Support or Phylis Tuckwell Hospice directly, at service or send to J.Gorringe & Son, 55 Hare Lane, Godalming, GU7 3EF.
Published in The Times on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.