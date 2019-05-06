|
BLACKLEDGE Joan. Formerly of Salisbury, Joan died peacefully at Avonpark Care Centre on 27th April2019, aged 94. Beloved wife of the late Robert, loving mother of Eleanor and Clare, mother-in-law to Michael and John and sister-in-law to Mary. Loved and loving Grandjo to Christopher,Kate, Victoria and Elizabeth and Great-Grandjo to Arthur, Elijah and Wilfred.Funeral service to take place on Friday 17th May 2019, at 3.30pm, at St Nicholas Church ,Winsley, BA15 2LH.Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, will be given to Dementia Research UK c/o CS Bowyer Funeral Directors, 3 St Thomas Road, Trowbridge, Wiltshire, BA14 8SF. Tel:01225 768846
Published in The Times on May 6, 2019