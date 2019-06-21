|
GORDON Joanna Mary (née Bagshawe) passed away peacefully on 18th June 2019, at Balhousie, Huntly. Beloved wife of the late George and much-loved mother of Alex, Emma, Will and Ollie also a dearest grandmother. Requiem Mass to be held at St Peter's RC Church, Buckie, on Friday 28th June, at noon, thereafter to St Ninians Cemetery. All friends welcome. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, at church door in aid of church funds. RIP. Enquiries to F. S. McLean Funeral Directors, tel: 01542 882899.
Published in The Times on June 21, 2019