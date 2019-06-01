Home

John BADDELEY

John BADDELEY Obituary
BADDELEY John passed away peacefully at home on 28th May 2019, aged 95. Dearly loved husband to Jane, much-loved father to Mark and Gary and grandfather to Matthew, Charlie, Lucy, Omar and Zara. A thanksgiving service will take place on Tuesday 11th June, 12.15pm, at St Peter and St Paul Church, Wadhurst, TN5 6AA. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to ‘Hospice in the Weald’ may be made online at www.cwaterhouse.co.uk. All enquiries to C. Waterhouse & Sons, Funeral Directors, Burwash. Tel: 01435 882219.
Published in The Times on June 1, 2019
