BRUNEL COHEN John on 30th January 2019, aged 96, widower of Christine and Simone. John wished that his body be donated for medical research. There will not be a funeral, but a celebration of his life will be held at the Carlton Club in St James's Street, London, and friends are welcome. Please contact Emily Tyson at the Club (020 7399 0904) for details, and to confirm attendance. Donations, if desired, to The Not Forgotten Association, tel: 020 7730 2400.
Published in The Times on Feb. 5, 2019