Peacefully on Thursday 18th April 2019 at the Cumberland Infirmary Carlisle following a short illness. John, aged 83yrs, was much loved and will be sorely missed by his family and many friends. Funeral service to be held at Carlisle crematorium, CA2 6AT, on Thursday 16th May, at 1.40pm. Floral tributes welcome or donations may be given in lieu to the British Heart Foundation in Loving memory. All enquiries to John Tremble Funeral Directors. Tel: 01228 594831.
Published in The Times on May 10, 2019
