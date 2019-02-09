|
|
DANTER JOHN Peacefully after a short illness at Perth Royal Infirmary on Friday 1st February 2019, John aged 88 years, former South Staffordshire Regiment, and Chartered Surveyor with Bidwells, beloved husband of the late Heather, father of Alistair, father in law of Helen and deeply loved grandfather of Fiona, Molly and Tara. Funeral service on Wednesday 13th February, at St Ninian's Cathedral, North Methven, St Perth, at 11am, thereafter to Jeanfield Cemetery, cortege arriving at the Rannoch Road Gate, at 12pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, will be taken at the service for St Ninian's Cathedral.
Published in The Times on Feb. 9, 2019