DRUMMOND John, artist, designer and Honorary Fellow of the Royal College of Art passed away in Brighton on 19th March 2019, aged 98 years. Much-loved partner of the late David Day and uncle of David Whitten. Funeral service to be held at Woodvale Crematorium, South Chapel, Brighton, at 2.30pm, on Monday 15th April 2019. All are welcome. No flowers please. A bursary for Royal College of Art students to visit India is being established in his memory. If you would like to donate please send a cheque to, or contact, ARKA Original Funerals, 39- 41 Surrey Street, Brighton, BN1 3PB. Tel: 01273 766620.
Published in The Times on Apr. 3, 2019
