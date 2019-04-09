Home

Judith FAIRCLOUGH

Judith FAIRCLOUGH Obituary
FAIRCLOUGH Judith, died at home in Mulbarton, Norfolk, on 28th March 2019, aged 75 years. Beloved wife of Andrew Fairclough and a much-loved mother and grandmother. A service of remembrance will be held at Mulbarton Parish Church, on Monday 15th April 2019, at 2pm. No flowers please, however, donations to EACH (East Anglia's Children's Hospices) or Priscilla Bacon Lodge (New Hospice Appeal) may be given online at www.ivanfisher.co.uk or sent c/o Ivan Fisher Independent Funeral Home, Park Drive, Hethersett, Norwich, NR9 3EN.
Published in The Times on Apr. 9, 2019
